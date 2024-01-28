ACC CHALLENGED TO SECURE MORE CONVICTIONS IN FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION



By Lukundo Nankamba

The Southern Africa Network Against Corruption –SANAC- has challenged the anti-corruption commission -ACC- to make more arrests and secure convictions if Zambia is to combat corruption.

This follows a recent revelation by the ACC that assets worth over K756 million were seized in the course of investigations last year.

But SANAC Executive Director Gregory Chifire says while this is commendable, there is need for stiffer punishment which will act as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Mr Chifire has told Phoenix News that it is not enough to only seize assets but calls for the need to subject offenders to face the law regardless of their status in society.

He has also advised the ACC to reconsider the forfeiture aspect in dealing with crimes as it is a drawback to the country’s corruption fight.

PHOENIX NEWS