ACC  cleared GBM of the allegations of corruption as shown by this letter by President Michael Chilufya Sata- Amb.  Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Persecuting GBM, here is the Evidence
The unfair prosecution, conviction and jailing of Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, who declared business interest of Curzon Global, his company, as required by law but has been jailed for NOT breaking the law.
The Permanent Secretary at the time, Mbololwa Wamunyima Muyaba (current Human Rights Commission Director General) informed the Anti-Corruption Commission of the declared interests as is required by the law.
The courts have also refused to give him bail pending appeal on allegations that his case has no prospect of success…
What Injustice!
ACC was compromised under Sata you moron. Don’t you know GBM bought Sata three cars to be given defence ministry or are you trying to mislead people as usual???? Come back and face the law!!!!