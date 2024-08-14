ACC, DEC STORM LUNGU’S HOME

ACC, DEC STORM ECL’S HOME



Lusaka -Wednesday, 14th August 2024



While former First Lady Mama Esther Lungu was appearing in the Lusaka Magistrate Court, a combined team of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) appeared at former President Edgar Lungu’s home.



The former President had accompanied the former First Ladybto court.



The officers claimed that they had documents to serve the former President.



But Lungu’s security expressed surprise that the State officers stormed the residence while the former President was in Court.



In ordinary circumstances,the documents are served on Edgar Lungu’s lawyers.