ACC FILES TO SEIZE PROPERTIES FORFEITED TO STATE IN THE CASE OF ZAF OFFICER AND HIS WIFE



THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed an application in the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the Subordinate Court to have properties forfeited to the

State.





ACC Senior Corporate Communication Officer Dr Dorothy Mzumara says this follows the conviction of Zambia Airforce (ZAF) Warrant Officer Class 1, Albert Siyunda, and his wife on the seven (7) counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.





Dr Mzumara says on Tuesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the Subordinate Court, convicted and sentenced ZAF Warrant Officer Class 1 to three years imprisonment for possession of property

reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime worth over K8 million.





Dr Mzumara says the respective sentences are to run concurrently effective from 4th February 2025.





She adds that the Commission is delighted with the conviction and has warned members of the public engaging in corruption that the law will catch up with them.