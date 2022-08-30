ACC GOES FOR FORMER PS INFRASTRUCTURE

The Anti- Corruption Commission-ACC has recorded a warn and caution statement from former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Permanent Secretary and former Chief Procurement and Supplies Officer at the same ministry.

ACC Public Relations Manager, Timothy Moono notes that Charles Mushota and Dorothy Katongo have been cautioned over irregularities in the procurement of a building at over US$5 million.

He explains that Mushota and Katongo, whilst serving in their respective capacities at the Ministry are alleged to have wilfully failed to comply with the law and applicable procurement procedures and guidelines.

This was in the procurement of Stand No. 237 United Nations Avenue, Longacres, now known as Infrastructure House, which was procured by Government through the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development at US$5.35million.

The property was bought from a company called Zamworth Construction.

It is alleged that the two facilitated the procurement of the building without clearance from the Government Valuation Department and failed to ensure that adequate funds were available prior to initiating the procurement process contrary to the provisions of the Public Procurement Act No. 12 of 2008.

Further, allegations are that the duo did not establish an Evaluation Committee to look at the bid submitted by Zamworth as prescribed in Regulation 114 (a) of the Public Procurement Regulations of 2011.

He says that they further inserted a clause prohibited by law in the contract, stating that a compounded interest of 5% per month would be charged to the Ministry for any unpaid balance.

In addition, Mushota was warned and cautioned in relation to allegations that he gave false information to a public officer on three occasions.