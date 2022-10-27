ACC GOES FOR FORMER WORKERS COMPENSATION BOSS

The Anti- Corruption Commission-ACC has arrested former Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board Chief Executive Officer, Priscilla Bwembya, for corrupt practices involving release of vehicles to a named political party.

Bwembya, aged 47, of Foxdale in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley has been arrested and charged with Wilful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law, Procedure and Guidelines, contrary to Section 34(2) of the Anti- Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

ACC Head-Corporate Communication, Timothy Moono, explains that the suspect is said to have committed the crime on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2020 and 31st December 2021, in Ndola.

Moono states that Bwembya, jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown, did wilfully fail to comply with applicable law, procedure and guidelines in the manner that she authorised the release of nine Toyota Hilux motor vehicles.

He says that the release was to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, for a purported Labour Force Survey, when in fact the vehicles were released to a named political party for use during the 2021 general elections.

Moono notes that after the elections, the said vehicles were abandoned at Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board in Ndola by the political party, and later seized by the Commission following an investigation into the matter.

Bwembya has been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court soon.