ACC GOES TO SOUTHERN CROSS, PSMFC OVER KAWANA’S USD34 000 P-SERIES CAR

By New Dawn Reporter

SIX Investigations officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have visited Southern Cross Motors and the Public Service Micro Finance Company offices in Roma over Ministry of Information and Media Media Director, Thabo Kawana’s purchase of the P-Series vehicle for his wife.

Officers close to the investigations have revealed that they visited PSMFC office in Roma along Zambezi Road yesterday.

The officers say they are not only investigating Kawana for corruption but also abuse of office with regards to how he got the loan.

“We visited both institutions over Kawana’s car issues. We recieved a complaint to over five people that came through and some have accused him to have used his position to acquire that facility. They have accused him of not qualifying to get the loan. You know these issues of period one has served in government. And Kawana has not served for two years as one of the condition to the loan,” one of the officials said.