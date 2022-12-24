ACC HANDS OVER K19 MILLION PROPERTY SEIZED FROM KAPOKO TO VARIOUS GOVERNMENT MINISTRIES AND DEPARTMENTS

By Rhodah Mvula

The Anti-Corruption Commission has handed over properties worth over K19 million to various government ministries and departments that were forfeited to the State in the case in which former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource Officer Henry Kapoko was convicted.

In 2018, Kapoko and two others were convicted and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for corruption by the Lusaka Magistrates Court on 66 counts.

The Anti- Corruption Commission Corporate Communications Officer Timothy Moono says the properties have been handed over to the Ministry of Lands, Office of the Public

Protector, Hostels Board of Management and the Department of Works and Supply.

Mr. Moono has disclosed that immovable properties that have been handed over

comprise of two (2) 3bedroom dwelling houses each located in Olympia Park valued at K2,940,000.00, a guest house with a block of 15 self-contained guest rooms, two detached conference halls and a double storey block with five (5) self-contained guest rooms situated in Roma valued at K9,645,000.00 and incomplete structures of a lodge situated in Roma valued at K2,247,000.00 among other properties.

In 2020 the Lusaka High Court reduced the sentence to 9 years imprisonment following an appeal by the convicts against the Magistrate’s mode of sentencing from consecutively to concurrently.