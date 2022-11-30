ACC has arrested a lecturer of Levy Mwanawasa Medical University for soliciting bribes from students to pass exams

Pharmacist prescribes K16,000 bribe to students to cure exam failure

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has pulled the rug off the feet of a lecturer of Pharmacology at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University who prescribed K16,000 bribes to two students so he could help them pass continuous assessment tests.

Early this year, Kenneth Chisamanga aged 43, a pharmacist residing in Meanwood Kwamwena Valley in Lusaka received K7,500 and K9,100 from two first year midwifery students to adjust their continuous assessment test results and final examination results.

Chisamanga has been discovered and arrested by the anti-graft body which has slapped with 13 counts

counts of corruption practices.

ACC public relations officer Timothy Moono has confirmed Chisamanga’s arrest who is however roaming the streets after being released on bond.

Moses Makwaya

Kalemba