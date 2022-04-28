Home politics PF ACC has arrested former PS Owen Mugemenzulu for corrupt practices involving over... politicsPFUPND ACC has arrested former PS Owen Mugemenzulu for corrupt practices involving over $33million April 28, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Congratulations ACC. Now we wait for the trial in court. These are earth-shattering sums of money in our poor country. Did u say, wait for it, US$33 million? I wish my fellow Zambians would know what goes on in my mind when I hear such stories. Can a PS pull this off without their minister not knowing anything? Why didn’t the Ministry of Finance complain? Where were accounting staff under the Accountant-General’s supervision? There’s something not making sense here. Reply Why are these companies that facilitated this not being charged for obtaining money by false pretences abd also obtaining contracts without following the ZPPA procedures to tebder fir tge job. Something does not seem right in all this. It cannot just be the PS to nabbed. All other players must be nabbed. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
