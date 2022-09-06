ACC NABS TURKISH BUSINESSMEN IN A BOTCHED CASH SMUGGLING ATTEMPT

By Scoop Reporter

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has intercepted and seized US$399,500 from two Turkish Businessmen in a sting operation at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport as they attempted to smuggle the cash.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono says the cash which was in the process of being illegally externalized, is suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. Moono says the Commission received a tip off from members of the public that a syndicate of Turkish Businessmen were involved in illegal externalization of huge sums of money through the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

He says following the report, the Commission mounted an operation at the Airport and in the process two Turkish nationals have been apprehended and the money seized.

“Details are that on unknown dates but between 1st January 2022 and 2nd September 2022 in Lusaka District, Hakki Sahutoglu, 38, being a Director of Denniz Company Limited and Sezer Sahutoglu 23, being a manager at the same company whilst acting together with persons unknown did possess and conceal an amount of USD 399,500.00 reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (i) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

“The duo has been released on Bond and will appear in Court on 28th September, 2022,” Mr. Moono said.