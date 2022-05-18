Home politics PF ACC has seized a Silverest mansion allegedly belonging to former Minister of... politicsPFPhotosUncategorizedUPND ACC has seized a Silverest mansion allegedly belonging to former Minister of Gender, Elizabeth Phiri May 18, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized a Silverest mansion allegedly belonging to former Minister of Gender, Elizabeth Phiri. Diamond Media Staffer Victoria Kayeye Yambani who is on the ground will give more details shortly.-Diamond TV LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.