ACC summons Faith Musonda again after discovering more properties
By Mwenya Mofya
THE Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday summoned Faith Musonda for questioning again after discovering more undeclared properties that are suspected to be proceeds of crime.
And sources have told News Diggers that the investigative wing also quizzed Musonda after discovering that her former mansion which was forfeited to the State had been vandalized.
In September this year, police recovered over ….
Do our law enforcement agencies know their real power? People were unhappy with their deal with Faith Musonda’s lawyers. Even Wynter Kabimba was unhappy. So what becomes of their earlier stitch-up job? This high-class comfort lady should come clean by spilling the beans and bring closure to this matter.