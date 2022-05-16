ACC INTERROGATES FORMER DMMU BOSS CHANDA KABWE

By Mukwima Chilala

Former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU National coordinator Chanda Kabwe’s lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota says his client’s interrogation at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was based on rumor mongering.

Last week, Mr. Kabwe challenged the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee-PAC to recommend for his arrest if it felt he abused his office in the procurement of reusable facemasks for 58 districts.

Mr Kabwe was this morning interrogated by the ACC for three hours over unknown allegations.

And speaking after the three hour interrogation, Mr Sikota said his client had not been charged and that the interrogation was all about falsehoods being spread by people.

Mr Sikota described the summoning of Mr Kabwe as a sheer waste of time adding that the country was creating a bad precedence of summoning people to intimidate them based on rumors.

Meanwhile ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe could not give details on the matter saying it was still under investigations.