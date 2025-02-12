ACC INVADED MY HOUSE AND MADE AWAY WITH VALUABLE DOCUMENTS AS PART OF THEIR POLITICAL WITCH-HUNT AGINST ME  – LUSAMBO TELLS COUR

ACC INVADED MY HOUSE AND MADE AWAY WITH VALUABLE DOCUMENTS AS PART OF THEIR POLITICAL WITCH-HUNT AGINST ME – LUSAMBO TELLS COURT



Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has insisted that his case of proceeds of crime involving his family home in Chamba Valley is politically motivated.



Hon Lusambo who testified before Magistrate Chibwili today, told the court that the state are trying to grab his house in Chamba valley operating on instructions from President Hakainde who believes that Mr Lusambo does not deserve to live in such a home.



He recounted to the court how the President personally instructed law enforcement officials at a press briefing to prob Mr Lusambo’s as he believed that the former Lusaka province minister could not afford to build such a house..



“The President said at a Press briefing in reference to me that how can Bowman Lusambo who could not even afford an Economy Air Ticket have $150,000 to build the house in question and he argued that my house should be forfeited to the state” Hon Lusambo told the court.



Hon. Lusambo further told the court that it is absurd that the Anti Corruption Commission would break into his home and attempt to seize the house just because the president once believed that he (Lusambo) did not deserve to own it.



He says that the state has embarked on a political which hunt hence ignoring all manner of evidence that indicates exactly how he came about owning the house in question.



Hon. Lusambo told the court that he had been a businessman long before joining active politics who had been earning money through his businesses and that when he became a minister he legally earned funds from government that are well documented and able to support him to own the property.



Hon. Lusambo said that his house was invaded by the ACC who took valuable original copies of documents relating to the transactions made to build his home in Chamba Valley and have refused to return them.



He told the court that the ACC has been adamant to give Mr Lusambo and his Lawyers copies of the documents meant to support his defense so they can be presented in court as evidence.