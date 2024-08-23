ACC INVESTIGATES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY HR FOR FRAUDULENT RECRUITMENTS



Lusaka- Friday, 23rd August 2024



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating National Assembly, Deputy Director in charge of Administration and Human Resource, Francis Tanganyika, for recruitment fraud.



Tanganyika was called to the ACC on Thursday for questioning over irregular recruitments the National Assembly has recently conducted.



The ACC officers were also irritated by a Dominic Mwinamo, the Executive Assistant to the Clerk of the National Assembly and a Mr. Sage Samuwika, Executive Assistant to the Speaker of the National Assembly.



The two junior officials purported that their bosses advised them to tell ACC officials that Francis Tanganyika, enjoys immunity from prosecution when he is performing his duties and for working for the National Assembly.



The ACC officials advised that the National Assembly puts in writing and claim the purported allegations of immunity.