ACC INVESTIGATING ABANDONED HOSPITAL PROJECT IN MBALA

The Anti Corruption Commission -ACC- has instituted investigations into an abandoned hospital project on the Mbala Road in Northern Province.

ACC Director General TOM SHAMAKAMBA says huge sums of money were paid by government to the contractor, who has abandoned the project with nothing much to show for the money that was paid.

Mr. SHAMAKAMBA says the ACC will not entertain such levels of corruption because it deprives citizens of the needed services of such projects.

And the ACC Director General says most of the cases involving high profile people facing corruption charges will become active in the courts of law by the end of February.

Mr. SHAMAKAMBA says the Agency is aware of the anxiety from the public on the many arrests made and yet no court appearances have taken place.

He was speaking during a media workshop for Copperbelt based journalists in Ndola this morning.

And ZANIS Copperbelt Provincial Information Officer MOOYA HIMWEELA urged the media to take a front role in bringing out issues of corruption.

Mr. HIMWEELA said there is need for the media to carry out their work without fear and help bring culprits to book.