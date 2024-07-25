Delivered by the Acting Director-General Ms. Monica Chipanta-Mwansa



ACC INVESTIGATING SOME CABINET MINISTERS, LIVINGSTONE MAYOR FOR CORRUPTION



The Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed investigating some of the current cabinet Ministers on allegation of corruption.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, ACC Deputy Director General Monica Chipanta Mwansa says it will be premature to name the Ministers in question.



Ms Mwansa has also states that the Commission has concluded their investigations against Livingstone Mayor, Constance Nalishebo Muleabai.



She says the case is now under legal scrutiny.



In this matter, Ms. Muleabai is alleged to have received K 180,000 from the owner of Zam Nuka Farm Ltd as a bribe to facilitate the cancellation of property rates that had accumulated to over K 300,000 among other allegations.



Ms Mwansa has also clarified that the commission has been investigating Former PS Foreign Affairs Ronald Simwinga but no deal has been cut.



And Ms Mwansa says the recent turbulence regarding the leadership at the ACC which saw the board being dissolved and the Director General resigning is unfortunate.



She says the Commission is not shaken but remains steadfast to execute its mandate.