THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is actively investigating the controversial purchase of 42 fire tenders at a cost of US$1 million each in 2017.



According to ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe, they were still probing the acquisition of 42 fire tenders at a cost of US$42 million.



These are fire tenders which the government procured in 2017 from Spain at a cost of US$42 million.

Ms Chibwe said that the investigations had not been discarded and were active but was quick to note that they could not divulge the details.



“I wish to inform you that the ACC has been investigating this matter involving the fire tenders and the public will be informed at an appropriate time the progress of the case,” she said.



Ms Chibwe, who was responding to a press query, said the matter was receiving active attention.

She said people needed to exercise patience so that the ACC could thoroughly conduct its investigations without leaving any stone unturned.



This is part of the new dawn government’s pledge to follow up on all unresolved cases where corruption was suspected.

Though the ambulances cost US $1 million each, they were eventually insured for far much less with premiums of K154,000 per month.



Meanwhile, the ACC recently resurrected the controversial ambulance purchase and has since made some arrests. -Daily Nation