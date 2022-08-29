ACC justifies restriction order on Tasila’s hubby

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has urged the High Court not to entertain former Kabulonga ward 16 councillor Patrick Mwansa’s application to reverse a restriction order placed on his properties in Kafue.

Mr Mwansa, who is also the husband of former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila, was councillor for Kabulonga ward 16 until the last general election.

ACC senior investigations officer Enos Zulu has argued that contrary to Mr Mwansa’s claims, the placement of the restriction notice on his property will not in any way prejudice him.

Mr Mwansa sued ACC seeking a reversal of