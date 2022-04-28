ACC LOOKING FOR STINKING RICH LUSAMBO OVER MORE CORRUPTION CHARGES

Tomorrow, Friday, PF thug BOWMAN LUSAMBO will further quizzed by ACC over more corruption charges.

LUSAMBO is currently refusing to face the fast track court but wants the Constitutional court to set him free as that is this court’s duty. In fact he must arrested for abusing and wasting court time.

If he is clean why go to Constitutional court which may take long to end his cases because fast track court will quickly set him free if indeed he knows and has receipts of all the assets and government money in his custody.

Tomorrow LUSAMBO will be at ACC but we hope he won’t duck this one as he has been.

All PF criminals are banking on their corrupt DPP to shield them from being accountable for funds they stole from government.- Koswe