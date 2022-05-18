ACC MUST PULL UP THEIR SOCKS!

By Brian Chisanga

We would like to express our distraction with the way The Anti-Corruption Commission is handling Corruption cases.

It’s like they don’t have adequate time to implement a follow-up system and gather enough evidence for a particular case before it’s presented to the court.

They need to be diligent and do whatever it takes to bring all those corrupt criminals to book. The law is funny those same criminals can defensively sue the state.

The case of Former Minister Hon Chitotela who has made him walk to freedom is not satisfying to the eyes of the public. Because we know he was involved in corrupt activities.

We encourage the judiciary to help the government in making ruling and not siding with those who are using the loopholes of the constitution to hide and escape with public funds.

The judiciary has a major role to play in fighting corruption. These criminals must not be allowed to walk to freedom.

What signals is the government sending to newly appointed ministers who have come without houses and want to serve the people of Zambia faithfully?

One thing they should understand is that criminals are smart and they are always finding reasons why they should not be sent to jail. It’s your responsibility as ACC to make sure that all your job is done professionally and competently well.