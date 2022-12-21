ACC Nab Public Prosecutor and Police Officer both kasama based for corrupt practices involving K7,700.00.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a National Prosecution Authority- Kasama Prosecutor and a Kasama Central Police Officer for corrupt practices involving

K7,700.00.

Ali Goma, 49, of Location Compound, Kasama and Constable Lyson Chipeta, 27, of Mulenga Hills 3, Kasama, have been charged with three (3) counts of corrupt practices by Public Officer contrary to section 19 (1) as read with section 41 of the Anti- Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details are that between 21st January 2022 and 30th July, 2022, Goma and Chipeta whilst acting together, approached a named individual whose mother was in custody at Kasama Central Police Station for the offence of unlawful possession of psychotropic substances and corruptly solicited and did receive K7, 700.00 cash gratification as an inducement or reward in order for them to facilitate the release of her mother from Lawful custody.

The duo has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

Timothy Moono

HEAD-CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS