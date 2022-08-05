ACC DETAINS MANAGER OVER A K4000 BRIBE

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC has arrested an Oil Exports Manager of Surya Energy Limited Exports for corrupt practices involving K4, 000.

Aditya Arora, 38, of Rhodespark in Lusaka, has been arrested and charged with one count of corrupt practices with Public Officer contrary to Section 19(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

ACC Spokesperson, Queen Chibwe, explains that Arora was apprehended at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport when he attempted to flee the country, after he had been warned and cautioned.

Chibwe says the arrest follows investigations in which it was established that the suspect offered a bribe of K4, 000 to a named officer of the Energy Regulations Board so as to include an oil tanker on a list of tankers that had been inspected.

The tankers were due for inclusion in a petroleum products transportation licence.

Chibwe notes that investigations have revealed that in May, 2022, Surya Energy Limited applied to have six oil tankers inspected by ERB for purposes of their inclusion in their road transportation license for petroleum products.

The license that Surya Energy Limited had was valid till July 2024.

It has been established that on 1st July, 2022, Surya Energy Limited only made four tankers available for inspection out of the six at their Mungwi Road garage.

Following the inspection, approval was granted for the four tankers to be included in the road transportation license for petroleum products.

However, Arora later sent K4,000 as a bribe to a named ERB Officer to facilitate the addition of another tanker, which was rejected and reported to the ACC.