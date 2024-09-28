ACC NOT PLANNING ANY RAID ON FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S RESIDENCE



The Anti-Corruption Commission would like to dispel allegations from some politicians suggesting that the Commission has been instructed to raid the residence of the former Head of State Edgar Lungu, following the court hearing of his eligibility case which is before the Constitutional Court.



Yesterday, Patriotic Front (PF) Party faction Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda published a video footage in which he alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema has issued instructions to law enforcement agencies to raid the residence of Mr. Lungu as a way of distracting the matter before court.





The Commission wishes to categorically state that as an autonomous institution, it is not subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the performance of its functions, subject only to the Constitution. Currently, the Commission is not investigating the former Head of State over any allegations of impropriety and as such no raid has been planned as alleged.



The Commission will continue to deal with all cases that come to its attention in a professional manner devoid of any subjectivity.



Timothy Moono

HEAD-CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS



SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe NEWS