ACC OBJECT LUSAMBO’S BAIL

The Anti-Corruption Commission has objected to bail as they claim they need to verify the sureties.

Matero MP Miles Sampa and Davison Mung’andu Chama South MP.

But the ACC said they don’t know the suerites (Miles Sampa and Davison Mung’andu) and rejected the letters and they needed to accurately verify with the National Assembly.