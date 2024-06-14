ACC officers forcefully break into Lusambo’s residence seeking to apprehend and take him into police custody

JUST IN: Anti Corruption Commission officers forcefully break into Bowman Lusambo’s residence seeking to apprehend and take him into police custody.

The ACC officers who broke into the Lusambo residence claim to be enforcing a bench warrant issued against the former Lusaka Province Minister after he missed a court date as he was appearing in another court.

  3. These PF guys are running circles round the law enforcement people. Same goes with the judiciary. Please put your foot down they are making you all look incompetent.

