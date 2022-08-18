ACC ON FIRM LEGAL GROUNDS TO INVESTIGATE LUSAMBO OVER ELECTORAL CORRUPTION

SECTION 4(5) of the Electoral Process Act No 35 of 2016 demands that The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) shall investigate and prosecute any corrupt practice committed under this Act in accordance with the Anti-Corruption Act, 2012.

While section 4(6) demands that The Zambia Police Service shall enforce law and order at polling stations and undertake any criminal proceedings, subject to subsection (2), in respect of an offence committed by any person in contravention of this Act

With the court nullifying Lusambo’s election on account of corruption, violence and other illegal malpractice, the ACC’s move is within the law.

Therefore, the warn and caution statement recorded from Lusambo is within the calling and echoes of the electoral law.

For 30 years, persons whose elections were nullified went unprosecuted by the ACC and Police.

Now, the rule of law has been reactivated and this reactivation may help eradicate electoral corruption and malpractice in the electoral process in Zambia.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi

I submit.