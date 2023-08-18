ACC places restriction order on Solicitor General’s house over corruption investigations

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has placed a restriction order on the house belonging to Solicitor General Marshal Muchende over allegations that he received over US$500,000 bribe from a named former liquidator, State House sources have told Daily Revelation.

But when contacted for a comment, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba who could neither deny nor confirm said, “I will not comment for the time being. I will tell you once whatever is being done.”

Impeccable sources at State House have told Daily Revelation that the ACC is currently investigating the matter.

“In fact there is a restriction order that has been placed on the house already. But there are powerful forces that are fighting in the background to ensure the matter dies a natural death. That’s why you must bring it out to the public to know what is going on,” sources told Daily Revelation.

Daily Revelation wrote a press query to Shamakamba and Commission spokesperson Timothy Moono which has not been responded to.

