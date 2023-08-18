ACC places restriction order on Solicitor General’s house over corruption investigations
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has placed a restriction order on the house belonging to Solicitor General Marshal Muchende over allegations that he received over US$500,000 bribe from a named former liquidator, State House sources have told Daily Revelation.
But when contacted for a comment, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba who could neither deny nor confirm said, “I will not comment for the time being. I will tell you once whatever is being done.”
Impeccable sources at State House have told Daily Revelation that the ACC is currently investigating the matter.
“In fact there is a restriction order that has been placed on the house already. But there are powerful forces that are fighting in the background to ensure the matter dies a natural death. That’s why you must bring it out to the public to know what is going on,” sources told Daily Revelation.
Daily Revelation wrote a press query to Shamakamba and Commission spokesperson Timothy Moono which has not been responded to.
Daily Revelation also called Shamakamba to get his comment on assertions that ACC has placed a restriction on Muchende's house over assertions that he received money from the named former liquidator and that there were concerted efforts by powerful individuals…
If this is true, Marshall Muchende knows the decent thing to do. It’s to resign or vehemently and publicly deny that anything like that has been done. As for Muchende’s supervisor, silence is not an option either because the Solicitor-General is a senior technocrat in government service.