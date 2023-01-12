ACC probes procurement of US42 m fire tenders

The Anti Corruption Commission says investigations into the alleged corrupt procurement of the 42 fire Tenders at a cost of one million United States dollars each have advanced.

ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba says the Agency has gathered enough evidence on the alleged corruption that took place in the procurement of the fire Tenders.

He says the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited bought similar fire Tenders which were more advanced than the ones government bought but at a cost of about 600 thousand United States Dollars.

Shamakamba wondered why government decided to buy expensive fire Tenders when there were better options.

He was speaking during a media workshop for Copperbelt based journalists in Ndola today.

Credit: ZNBC