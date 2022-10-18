ACC PROBING CLAIMS THAT FQM PAID PF $3,150,000

The Anti-Corruption Commission has been probing Patriotic Front officials to explain why a mine house paid into the party official account an amount of over $3million.

Last week, the ACC summoned for interrogations, former Secretary Generals of the party; Davies Chama (2015-2016)and Davies Mwila (2016-2021).

The ACC wanted to understand how First Quantum Minerals allegedly paid $3million directly into the Patriotic Front official account between 2015-2016 and $150,000 between 2019-2021.

The officials declined to give any information as political parties are not obliged to disclose sources of funding.

In Zambia, the law has not provided for mechanisms of party funding or regulations on receipt of donations or gifts and doesn’t compel political parties to disclose sources of fundings.