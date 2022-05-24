ACC REFUTES CLAIMS THAT IT IS LOSING MORE CASES THAN IT IS WINNING
By Chileshe Mwango
Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- Acting Director General Silumesi Muchula has dispelled assertions by some members of the public that the commission is losing more cases than it is winning.
Speaking in Lusaka today, Mr. Muchula says the commission has a 60 percent conviction trajectory of cases which the general public may not be aware of as their focus is mainly on cases involving prominent people.
Mr. Muchula says while the record may not be perfect,
the commission is not entirely to blame as it is not
the final authority hence the many times it has
appealed against some of the court rulings in cases it is not satisfied with.
Some members of the public have expressed loss of
confidence in the anti-corruption commission following
recent court rulings that have favored the accused
mainly former senior government officials.
PHOENIX NEWS