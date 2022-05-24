ACC REFUTES CLAIMS THAT IT IS LOSING MORE CASES THAN IT IS WINNING

By Chileshe Mwango

Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- Acting Director General Silumesi Muchula has dispelled assertions by some members of the public that the commission is losing more cases than it is winning.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Mr. Muchula says the commission has a 60 percent conviction trajectory of cases which the general public may not be aware of as their focus is mainly on cases involving prominent people.

Mr. Muchula says while the record may not be perfect,

the commission is not entirely to blame as it is not

the final authority hence the many times it has

appealed against some of the court rulings in cases it is not satisfied with.

Some members of the public have expressed loss of

confidence in the anti-corruption commission following

recent court rulings that have favored the accused

mainly former senior government officials.

