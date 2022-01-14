ACC RISKS EMBARRASSING ITSELF ON MUNIR ZULU.

Its very sad and disturbing that the fight against corruption is now being turned into a circus. The summoning of Hon Munir Zulu by the ACC today is an embarrassment to the institution.

I remember the first time the ACC summoned our brother myself and Hon Jay Jay walked to the speaker to challenge the ACC that they where out of order to summon member of parliament over remarks he or she makes on the floor of the house because parliamentarians are protected by CAP 12 of the laws of Zambia regarding what is said on the floor of the house.

I remember that speaker of the National assembly Madam Nelly Mutti advised the ACC to stay away from Munir regarding his utterances in parliament as the law protected him and we thought they listened only to hear that they proceeded with the same unconstitutional move.

Look, the actions by the ACC today is embarrassing but more so ACC risks losing its relevance in the genuine fight against corruption by such unconstitutional moves.

We support the fight against corruption and we want ACC to continue with its mandate of fighting corruption but they must desist from being personal and from settling scores with their perceived enemies or anyone who seems to disagree with them.

And that letter the commission has issue MD over the Munir fiasco is in bad taste and whoever wrote that letter is an enemy of progress.

Secondly the fight against corruption must not be seen to be witch hunting and that can be seen by ACC following up all reported cases of suspected corrupt practices like the issues sorroundings fertilizer procurements which are not only shocking but appaling. The balanced fight against corruption will earn the ACC the support of every well meaning Zambian.

Please ACC the move you did today should never be made again. leave the parliamentarians and follow the real corruption cases and we as the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption

APNAC will support you full time.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA

APNAC TREASURER.