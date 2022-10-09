ACC SAYS FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION NOT A WITCH HUNT

Prudence Siabana

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC has noted repeated sentiments that it has focused its fight on past corruption without pursuing current alleged acts of corruption and says this position is incorrect.

The commission further notes that the people and entities that have repeatedly pushed this position and agenda have not indicated which present acts of corruption the commission is not investigating nor acting upon.

In a statement availed to Phoenix News, ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono says the commission notes that persons stating such sentiments have also not indicated which cases of present corruption they have reported which the commission has not acted upon.

Mr. Moono says the commission remains focused on its robust and ruthless fight against past, present and future corruption and reiterates the position that its fight against corruption is not restricted to graft committed in the past that the commission is on an unstoppable and relentless crusade to vigorously and ruthlessly fight past and present corruption.

He has since urged the public to report any acts of corruption irrespective of who the perpetrator is, saying the political persuasion or affiliation of any individual committing corruption does not matter to the commission and neither does the period when the acts were committed.

