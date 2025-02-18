ACC SECURES OVER K183 MILLION WORTH OF PROPERTIES IN 2024



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has revealed that in the second half of 2024, it successfully secured the forfeiture of more than K183 million worth of properties, including cash, houses, cars, farms, apartments, jewelry, and more.





In its latest bi-annual newsletter for July to December 2024, ACC Acting Director General Monica Mwansa highlighted that the Commission achieved successful convictions and the forfeiture of assets to the State during this period.





Ms. Mwansa noted that among the significant outcomes were the convictions of former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Patriotic Front cadre Francis Muchemwa, and WARMA Director General Kenneth Nyundu—convictions that underscore the Commission’s ongoing commitment to fighting both past and present corruption.





Other notable properties valued at over K100 million, including Altitude Apartments and Simoonga Farm, which were forfeited from former Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale.



Diamond TV