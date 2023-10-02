ACC Storms Michael Katambo’s Properties

ACC STORMS KATAMBO’S PROPERTIES

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday and Tuesday stormed former agriculture minister Michael Katambo’s properties in Central and Copperbelt provinces over property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Well placed sources in the investigative wings have told Daily Revelation that the commission has instituted investigations against the Masaiti member of parliament (PF) for allegedly being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Sources said the law enforcement agencies were focussing on the 25 trucks and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/acc-storms-katambos-properties/