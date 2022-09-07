ACC STUDYING AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT

By Scoop Reporter

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has received with keen interest, the revelations made by the Auditor General (AG) in his report on the Audit of Government Payroll for the years ended December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2021.

Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono says the Commission is currently studying the findings contained in the report, to identify matters that require attention that fall within the Commission’s mandate.

“Once the analysis is completed, the Commission will inform the nation on the course of action to be taken on the matters that will be identified,” Mr. Moono said.