THE corruption crusade against former Patriotic Front leaders has continued this time around with the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC) summoning two former ministers

Former Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela and former Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri were yesterday summoned to appear for interviews before the ACC.

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed that they had summoned Ms Phiri, the former Kanyama Member of Parliament for questioning.

Ms Chibwe however could not give details and indicated that investigations were still underway.

“I can confirm that yes, Ms Phiri was called for interviews but I cannot give you any details as regards to why she came here,” Ms Chibwe said.

She said the public would be briefed on the findings once the investigators finished.

Mr Chitotela however said he would not collaborate with the ACC because they had summoned him over a matter which was disposed of by the courts of law.

He said it was pointless for them to subject him to questions when the matter was done away with over two years ago.

“It’s a clear case of witch hunt but I will not give them the anything and if they want to prosecute me they should go to the courts which have all the details,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Ms Phiri said that she was not the one summoned but she just escorted Mr Chitotela, who is Pambashe Member of Parliament.

She said her presence at the ACC was not because she was called for questioning but just went to give solidarity to Mr Chitotela. “Who told you I was summoned, I just escorted Ronald Chitotela who was summoned by the ACC that is the only reason I was present at their offices,” Ms Phiri said. – Daily nation