ACC SUMMONS HON. GIVEN LUBINDA
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda to appear before it at 10:30 hrs at the ACC offices at Kulima Tower on Chachacha Road.
As usual, solidarity guards; sean Tembo, Nakachinda, CK and probably Mwila will accompany “their own”