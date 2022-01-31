GIVEN LUBINDA
GIVEN LUBINDA

ACC SUMMONS HON. GIVEN LUBINDA

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda to appear before it at 10:30 hrs at the ACC offices at Kulima Tower on Chachacha Road.

