ACC SUMMONS LAWRENCE KASONDE, KWACHA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

Below is the Statement:

Greetings family and friends, members of Kwacha Constituency and the nation at large.

Early this morning, I received a call out from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) with respect to the ongoing Kwacha Constituency by-elections after being reported by some UPND officials.

My advice to the UPND is that it should put it’s house in order and learn to communicate amongst themselves because it is them that have been calling and texting and making all sorts of offers with regards to the elections.

Before some conversations and calls of some officials are exposed, the UPND should sit down as a party and focus on campaigning for their candidate in Kwacha before they are hit with a shock.

The decision to contest in the coming Kwacha Constituency by-elections was not influenced by any individual but by the need for a youthful voice in decision making.

UPND promised us the young people a conducive environment for equal opportunity and not the threats and intimidation we have started receiving.

Let the people of Kwacha decide freely and fairly.

No amount of silver nor gold is worth buying the youthful agenda.

Kwacha is bigger than an individual or political party.

God bless the people of Kwacha.

Lawrence Kasonde.

Kwacha Constituency Aspiring Independent candidate