ACC SUMMONS MUNIR ZULU OVER HIS STATEMENT IN PARLIAMENT

Lusaka-20th December 2021

The Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned Lumezi MP, Hon. Munir Zulu for questioning.

Hon. Zulu confirmed the development.

Hon. Zulu accused the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of being corrupt, claiming that he had bribed some ACC officials in the past.

Debating Budget Head 87 for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Parliament, Hon Zulu called for a clean-up at the ACC if the Commission had to be trusted to wage a credible fight against corruption.

Zulu is expected to appear at 09;00hrs at the ACC offices in Lusaka.