ACC SUMMONS MUNIR ZULU OVER HIS STATEMENT IN PARLIAMENT
Lusaka-20th December 2021
The Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned Lumezi MP, Hon. Munir Zulu for questioning.
Hon. Zulu confirmed the development.
Hon. Zulu accused the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of being corrupt, claiming that he had bribed some ACC officials in the past.
Debating Budget Head 87 for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Parliament, Hon Zulu called for a clean-up at the ACC if the Commission had to be trusted to wage a credible fight against corruption.
Zulu is expected to appear at 09;00hrs at the ACC offices in Lusaka.
And the bribers will interrogate the bribed? Let this be a police affair…nothing will come out of it.
Thunders up Zulu, don’t be intimidated
This will be interesting. The act of paying a bribe is a crime and since statements made on the floor of parliament are expected to be factual, the ACC has as good as a sworn statement from Munir Zulu. He will be expected to name the ACC officer or officers he bribed.
I thought they can talk like that because they have munity which protects them from being sued?