ACC TAKES INTEREST IN SOLWEZI COUNCIL K40M FRAUD

The Anti Corruption Commission – ACC -has started analyzing the case in which seventeen suspended officers at Solwezi Municipal Council are accused of misappropriation and fraud of 40 million Kwacha in locally generated resources.

ACC Head of Corporate Communications, TIMOTHY MOONO says the commission is collaborating with officers, the Auditor General’s office and waiting for a report before they can actively pursue the case.

Speaking in a telephone interview with ZNBC News, Mr. MOONO said the commission has taken an interest in the matter and will take action once all the facts are analyzed.

Meanwhile, North Western Investments and Development Foundation President, GILLY KAKUNTA has called on the government to ensure that they persecute all those involved in the misappropriation of resources at the council.

Mr. KAKUNTA said public officers should not be comfortable with misuse of public resources at the expense of service delivery.