ACC TAKING CARE OF BOWMAN’S ANIMALS, CHANGES LOCKS TO HIS HOUSE

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has changed the locks to former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s multi-million kwacha seized house after an initial back and forth with his legal team.

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said claims that Mr Lusambo was still in residence were false.

“The estate remains seized and under the total control of the ACC,” she said.

Meanwhile, the ACC has continued looking after the welfare of the wild animals at Mr Lusambo’s residence which were reportedly in ill health.

Ms Chibuye, however, could not disclose how much money was being spent on the care of the wild animals.

“All I can say is that the ACC is meeting all the needs of the animals as of now,” she said.

A veterinary officer dedicated to their care has been assigned to monitor the herd and has been administering medication to heal unspecified wildlife diseases afflicting it.

The animals have also been put on a special diet regimen to help nurse them back to good health. Stacks of hay and feed bought and regularly delivered by the ACC were found piled at Mr Lusambo’s home.

One of the lean looking zebra’s was showing tremendous improvement with a visible weight gain.

-Times of Zambia