ACC TARGETS PROPERTIES BOUGHT OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY USING STOLEN MONEY

Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- Director General TOM SHAMAKAMBA says Zambia will collaborate with other African Union Member States to address the problem of illicit financial flows and recover stolen assets.

Mr. SHAMAKAMBA says the ACC will not only trace stolen money but also recover properties bought outside Zambia using stolen funds.

The ACC Director General said this when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, ROSE SAKALA who is also Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Mr. SHAMAKAMBA is in Ethiopia to attend a Stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting on the Establishment of an Asset Recovery Practitioner Forum for Africa organized by the African Union and some cooperating partners.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mrs. SAKALA said the asset recovery program was important for Zambia’s economic development.

This is according to a statement issued by Zambia’s First Secretary- Press & Tourism to Ethiopia INUTU MWANZA.

ZNBC