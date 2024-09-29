ACC TO APPEAL LUSAMBO, KAMPYONGO ACQUITTAL



The Anti-Corruption Commission is set to appeal the acquittal of former Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo and former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.



The Commission is shocked with the decisions of the Courts and as such being dissatisfied with the outcome of these two matters, it is currently studying the judgements and will soon launch the appeals in the interest of justice.



