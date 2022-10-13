ACC WANTS TO KNOW WHERE PF GOT MONEY FOR ELECTIONS IN 2015&2016- Davies Chama

ACC WANTS TO KNOW WHERE PF GOT MONEY FOR ELECTIONS IN 2015&2016
Hon. Davies Chama;
Good afternoon, we have just concluded the interviews at ACC and I was joined by counsel Tutwa Ngulube. The interview was about financial donations received by the party, the period I was SG and the utilization of the funds and general administration of the party. They have recorded a statement and have indicated that the investigation are on going.
W#Only half of what you PF did to MMD is being done to you. So don’t cry.