ACC WANTS TO KNOW WHERE PF GOT MONEY FOR ELECTIONS IN 2015&2016- Davies Chama

ACC WANTS TO KNOW WHERE PF GOT MONEY FOR ELECTIONS IN 2015&2016

Hon. Davies Chama;



Good afternoon, we have just concluded the interviews at ACC and I was joined by counsel Tutwa Ngulube. The interview was about financial donations received by the party, the period I was SG and the utilization of the funds and general administration of the party. They have recorded a statement and have indicated that the investigation are on going.