Home Politics PF ACC WANTS TO KNOW WHERE PF GOT MONEY FOR ELECTIONS IN 2015&2016-...

ACC WANTS TO KNOW WHERE PF GOT MONEY FOR ELECTIONS IN 2015&2016- Davies Chama

By
zamobserver
-
1
36

ACC WANTS TO KNOW WHERE PF GOT MONEY FOR ELECTIONS IN 2015&2016
Hon. Davies Chama;


Good afternoon, we have just concluded the interviews at ACC and I was joined by counsel Tutwa Ngulube. The interview was about financial donations received by the party, the period I was SG and the utilization of the funds and general administration of the party. They have recorded a statement and have indicated that the investigation are on going.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©