ACC WARNS AGAINST FRAUD IN CASH FOR WORK MANAGEMENT

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Livingstone has issued a warning against fraudulent activities in the management of cash-for-work programs.

Addressing ward committee and council officers during a review of the cash-for-work initiative, ACC Livingstone Branch Manager Haadunka Mweemba emphasized that it is a criminal offense for any officer to misuse their position to access public funds.

Earlier, it was reported that some beneficiaries from Kabila Ward had been underpaid after completing a 10-day period of manual labor.

However, officials clarified that the beneficiaries did not work on all the allocated days.