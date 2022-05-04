ACC WARNS AND CAUTIONS TWO HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR ALLEGED INTERFERING WITH WITNESSES

The Anti- Corruption Commission has recorded a warn and caution statement from two High Court Judges, Justices Charles Kafunda and Joshua Banda over allegations of interference with witnesses during pending proceedings of the Judicial Complaints

Commission (JCC).

And the ACC earlier on in January this year, recorded a warn and caution statements from the two judges, for corrupt practices contrary to section 19 (1) of the AC Act No 3 of 2012 in the manner the two solicited for ZMW 130, 000.00 and actually received ZMW 63,000.00 from Mr. David Mwanza as an inducement or reward for them to have charges against Mr. Mwanza by the Judiciary adjudicated in his favour.

The said matter is under investigations by the JCC. Mr. Mwanza is a former Sheriff Officerin Solwezi under the Office of Sheriff Zambia.

The ACC remains resolute in its pursuit of the ideal of zero tolerance to corruption. the Commission reiterates that there will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

Therefore, the public is urged to continue reporting all cases of corruption on the toll-free line 5980 and WhatsApp on 0973039550.

Queen K Chibwe (Mrs.)

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION SPOKESPERSON