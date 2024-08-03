ACC will name corrupt ministers at the right time – Nalumango



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) cannot name Ministers being investigated for corruption because there is no law which dictates that it should be naming and shaming those it is investigating for graft, Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said.



Early this week, Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson challenged the ACC to name and shame cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and other high-ranking government officials it was investigating because there is no law that precluded it from doing so.



According to Ms Nalumango, ministers who would unfairly be named as being investigated for corruption could easily take legal action against the State.



Vice President Nalumango told Parliament yesterday that people always viewed public servants such as ministers as suspects of corruption and other wrong doing, even when they were clean and innocent.