ACCEPT CRITICISM, RESPECT THE CHURCH, LUBINDA URGES HICHILEMA

Lusaka-Monday,5th June 2023

Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has reiterated his call for the UPND Government to accept criticism from stakeholders including the Church.

He said it was regrettable that insulting and demeaning language was used by President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda against Lusaka Archdiocese Archbishop, Dr. Alick Banda and Chawama Parish Catholic Priest, Fr Anthony Kapembwa Salangeta.

He said the only crime that the two Priests committed was to speak for the poor and on governance issues as guided by the Church’s Social Justice doctrine.

Hon. Lubinda said the Patriotic Front whilst in government accepted criticism, in many cases, severe criticism and did not dare call the Clergy as “Lucifer” or as “UPND Cadres”.

He condemned the rising intolerance being displayed by President Hakainde Hichilema and accused him of fostering a dictatorships and a police state.

He called on people to defend the church as it speaks for the weak, the poor and the voiceless.